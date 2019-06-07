Angolan Parliament Passes Revised Akz 10.3 Bln 2019 Budget

Luanda — National Assembly Thursday approved the revised Akz 10.3 billion State General Budget for 2019, which is in line with the spending plans.

This was during an extraordinary session chaired by the first deputy Speaker of National Assembly, Emília Carlota Dias.

The document was approved with 126 votes in favour, 60 against (UNITA and CASA-CE) and three abstentions (PRS and FNLA), all opposition parties.

The revised 2019 budget based on an average oil price of USD 55 a barrel and replaces that one approved in December, worth 11.2 billion kwanzas, based on the price of USD 68 per barrel.