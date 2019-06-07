Angola: Minister Stresses Culture's Role in Peace, Unity

Luanda — Angola?s minister of Culture has considered the sector a crucial instrument in promoting peace, unity, cohesion, friendship and a challenge for future generations.

Carolina Cerqueira stressed the sector's importance on Thursday in Paris, France.

The minister was speaking about Biennial of Luanda, a Pan-African Forum for Culture of Peace, to be held in September this year in Angola.

The event will focus on promotion of dialogue, friendship and open opportunities for promoting peace, as a means of sustainable development.

Carolina Cerqueira also said the event is intended to show the will and efforts of the African countries to resolve conflicts, through a sound dialogue and a culture of peace.

According to the minister, Luanda Biennale will become an open stage for the exhibition of arts, folklore, gastronomy and new technologies.

The initiative will serve to show other continents that Africa is available to monitor the world development and, above all, to strengthen international cooperation.

Co-sponsored by Angolan Government, UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the event aims to involve African countries in a chain aimed at promoting a culture of peace.

On the other hand, Angola wants to promote harmony and brotherhood among peoples through cultural and civic activities.