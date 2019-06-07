Nigeria: Meet the Winners of the Ijebu-Ode Future City Challenge

press release

Exquitec Educational Technology hosted a problem based project for children in the city of Ijebu-Ode , tagged The Ijebu-Ode Future City Challenge.

The project required for them to identify a need/problem in the city of Ijebu-Ode, proffer a solution and build a prototype of the solution using recyclable/waste materials gotten from their immediate environment. Imagining and creating a city of Ijebu-Ode in the future.

Today, they presented thier innovations before a panel of judges and winners emerged. Going home with cash prizes, Lego Education Inspire Set and Microbits

Roads layered with materials made of plastic and bitumen. To prevent potholes caused by water and increase the lifespan of the roads, a means to reuse plastic waste for cleaner environment and while creating job opportunities. - Kunmi 10yrs A smart green city running on biogas and integrating eco friendly solutions to providing water and transportation - Babalola 15yrs A city powered by electricity produced by solar panels and a windmill, excess power stored in a battery, for use when needed. No more 'Up NEPA' - Lawal 14yrs

Thanks to all who supported in one way or the other. We are grateful.