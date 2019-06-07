Nigeria: Meet the Winners of the Ijebu-Ode Future City Challenge

Exquitec Educational Technology hosted a problem based project for children in the city of Ijebu-Ode , tagged The Ijebu-Ode Future City Challenge.
The project required for them to identify a need/problem in the city of Ijebu-Ode, proffer a solution and build a prototype of the solution using recyclable/waste materials gotten from their immediate environment. Imagining and creating a city of Ijebu-Ode in the future.
Today, they presented thier innovations before a panel of judges and winners emerged. Going home with cash prizes, Lego Education Inspire Set and Microbits
- Roads layered with materials made of plastic and bitumen. To prevent potholes caused by water and increase the lifespan of the roads, a means to reuse plastic waste for cleaner environment and while creating job opportunities. - Kunmi 10yrs
- A smart green city running on biogas and integrating eco friendly solutions to providing water and transportation - Babalola 15yrs
- A city powered by electricity produced by solar panels and a windmill, excess power stored in a battery, for use when needed. No more 'Up NEPA' - Lawal 14yrs
Thanks to all who supported in one way or the other. We are grateful.