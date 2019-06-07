Nigeria: 10-Year-Old Boy Wins Tech Contest With Plastic Roads Prototype

A ten-year boy, Oluwafayokunmi Olurinola has won a kid tech competition with a plastic road prototype he designed to solve problem of bad roads.

Olurinola, a Junior Secondary School (JSS) One of Rosarium Model College, Ijebu - Ode, Ogun State emerged overall winner of competition organized by Exquitec Education Technology tagged "Ijebu - Ode City Future Challenge."

He polled 157 points to emerge winner, Babasola Al - meen of Baptist Boys High School, Abeokuta came second with 154 points, while Lawal Ekundayo of Tai Solarin University Secondary School, clinched third position 90 points.

They were rated based on essay submission tagged : 'what goes into building a city,' project overview and solution, video presentation and final pitch at the grand finale.

Olurinola who spoke with our correspondent after he was presented with his prizes, said he designed the prototype of plastic roads to solve challenges of deplorable roads in Ijebu - Ode.

The Chief Executive of Officer (CEO) of Exquitec Education Technology, Dr Kemi Olurinola said the competition is meant to expose kids to critical thinking, problem solving and creativity.

The CEO said "We need to begin to expose our kids to this concept and skills, which are needed for the 21st century work-place and also to make them problem solvers and not just consumers of technology."