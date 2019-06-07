South Africa: Police Find Newborn Baby Abducted From Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Gauteng police have found the newborn baby girl who was abducted by a woman at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed these developments to News24 on Friday, but could not provide further details. He is expected to release a statement later on Friday.

The Gauteng Department of Health opened a case at the Diepkloof police station after CCTV footage showed a woman, in her 30s, roaming around the antenatal clinic, and then exiting the maternity area carrying a baby in a purplish blanket.

"The suspect was spotted with two other accomplices, moving towards the ATMs where they later changed the blanket," the health department said in a statement on Thursday.

The mother of the child, who has not been identified, has been receiving trauma counselling since the incident.

More details to follow.

News24