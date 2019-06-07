7 June 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Super Eagles Ready to Battle Warriors of Zimbabwe

Three -time African champions, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have a full house in Asaba, Delta State and are ready to face the Warriors of Zimbabwe in Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations sendforth friendly.

Both teams are expected to offer a sneak preview of how prepared they are for the AFCON, with Nigeria seeded in Group B and rated to go far in the finals and Zimbabwe believing it can punch above its weight in a pool also having host nation Egypt, Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

Nigeria was one of the reasons Zimbabwe crashed out at group stage in 2006, as the Super Eagles defeated the Warriors 2-0 in Port Said, with one of the goals from Mikel John Obi.

Incidentally, the midfield enforcer and 14 -year veteran of the Super Eagles is returning to the group on Saturday after one year out.

Mikel played no part in the AFCON qualifying matches and friendly games post-World Cup but is back in the flow for the finals.

