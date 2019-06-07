Nigeria: We Are Necessary but Not Evil, FCT Natives Reply Buhari

Some natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have condemned a statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari describing them as 'necessary evil.'

The natives, under the auspices of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youth Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO), in a statement by the president, Commandant Isaac David, described the statement as hate speech.

Media reports had quoted the president as telling Senator Philip Aduda, who was part of an FCT delegation who paid him Sallah homage at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, that, "I have all the results of all constituencies. I am not threatening FCT because to make FCT secure is to make myself secure and the vice-president. I think they know that they are necessary evil that was why they decided to vote for PDP."

David said the people took exception to the statement, adding that though the president said he was for nobody, "we believe he is for us as our governor and should direct our affairs with that unbiased mindset."

He said the president lost the election in FCT due to several factors including complacency by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the territory.

He recalled that the natives also queried the fact that in 2015, President Buhari promised to the indigenes at the Palace of the Ona of Abaji to appoint one of their own as minister of the FCT, but did not, adding that left no one to monitor the elections on his behalf.

"The president travelled to Katsina State to vote, the Vice President travelled to Lagos State to vote and the FCT Minister travelled to Adamawa State to vote leaving the indigenes who constitutionally they represent as governor, deputy governor and acting governor in limbo and therefore amenable to influence by extraneous forces beyond their control.

"This is the more reason why the president should appoint the Minister of the FCT from the indigenes, somebody who speaks their language and knows them as is the case with the executive governors in the 36 states," he said.