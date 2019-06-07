7 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pole Position - Suspected Hijackers Caught in Cape Town After Crashing Into Lamp Post

By Jenna Etheridge

Two suspected hijackers found themselves between a rock and a hard place in central Cape Town after the vehicle they were travelling lodged between a lamp post and concrete bollard.

Patrolling metro police became suspicious when they spotted the white VW Polo sedan driving "extremely slow" down Orange Street in Gardens on Thursday night, said spokeperson Sergeant Ruth Solomons.

"The officers followed the vehicle to see what the occupants' intention was, but the driver spotted them and sped off," she said.

"During a chase along Mill Street, the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and got lodged between a lamp post and a concrete bollard."

The men, aged 23 and 26, jumped out the vehicle and bolted down towards Jutland Park, but were caught a short while later.

Inside the vehicle, officers found three cellphones, a WiFi router and a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off, as well as three live rounds of ammunition.

"SAPS Flying Squad members arrived and informed the officers that the vehicle had been hijacked in Ilitha Park, Khayelitsha, an hour earlier," said Solomons.

The men were arrested on charges of possession of a hijacked vehicle, prohibited firearm and ammunition, and reckless and negligent driving.

One of the men is linked to cases of attempted murder, carjacking and armed robbery.

Source: News24

