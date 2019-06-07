Sudan: Police Forces Deny News On Warning to Citizens to Evacuate Their Homes

Khartoum — In a press circular, the Police Forces denied a news broadcast by some media and sites on a warning to the citizens in northern and southern of Al-Fetaihab and Burri areas to evacuate their homes in anticipation of threats to these areas.

The Police Forces considered the news a rumor that was aimed for intimidating citizens and creating confusion.

The circular affirmed that the regular forces are in control of the situation all over Sudan, and that they are working in full harmony and that the security situation is stable.