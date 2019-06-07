Sudan: Police Deny News of Attempt to Smuggle Deposed President Out of Kober Prison

Khartoum — The Police Forces have described as completely untrue and unfounded the news circulated by some media on thwarting of an attempt to take the deposed president and symbols of the former regime out of Kober Prison.

In a press circular, the Police Forces stated that this news was false, stressing that no such attempt had been detected.

The release pointed out that the forces charged with guarding and securing the prison are performing their duties efficiently, professionally and vigilantly.

The Police Forces have asked the media to be careful in transmitting news to public opinion.