Sudan: Ministry of Health - Deaths in Events Did Not Exceed 46

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Suleiman Abdul-Jabar, has denied, in a press circular, the news reported by some media that the number of death in the recent events has reached 100 people, stressing that the number did not exceed 46 persons.

He said that only few persons have been killed in the joint operation launched by the joint forces to cleanse Colombia area and the following measures.

He indicated that the Ministry of Health is following up the events at field and will inform the public opinion moment by moment.