Sierra Leone: 'Ministers Are Undermining Bio's Administration'

Member of Parliament representing Constituency 002, Kissy Teng Chiefdom, Kailahun District, Hon.Sahr Juana, has in an exclusive interview with Concord Times charged that some cabinet ministers were implementing development projects in various constituencies across the country without the involvement of Members of Parliament, thereby undermining the current administration of President Julius Maada Bio.

"I do not only consider that to be a disregard for our roles as Members of Parliament, but I also consider it as a ploy by the ministers to undermine the effort of the New Direction," he charged.

He noted that they are the peoples' representatives and that if ministers wanted to take development to any constituency, it was but fitting that they were consulted as Members of Parliament.

He alleged that even the current solar lights distribution projects implemented in the Kailahun district, and his constituency to be precise, was not to his notice.

Hon.Juana stated that the overall behavior of some cabinet ministers towards Members of Parliament was a call for concern.

According to him, some cabinet ministers have forgotten that Members of Parliament were the foot soldiers who fought tooth and nail and went through a lot of humiliations in order to gain the votes they had in the elections.

"The cabinet ministers who only found themselves in those positions through appointments are now playing superior over us. Enough is enough! These ministers are so full of themselves that they don't even inform us of whatever they want to do in our own constituencies. At the end of the day, the pressure from our people would be on our necks if these projects fail," he said.

He noted that any project that is implemented by the central government in any constituency would only yield good fruit if the people of the said constituency takes ownership of it and provide monitoring mechanism.

"It is only the Member of Parliament that knows who to do what, since they directly deal with the people," he said.