Uganda: Police, Army Have Capacity to Combat Threats-Museveni

Kampala, Uganda — President Museveni has said that the army and police have the capacity to combat any threat.

Museveni was on Thursday speaking during the State of National Address at Serena Hotel.

He says the recently concluded Uganda Martyrs Day Celebrations were peacefully held, despite the event being a target for terrorists.

The President also said the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Government is committed to ensure a secure and peaceful Uganda.

Museveni says initially people were committing crime with impunity because police was infiltrated by criminals and people compromised but the problem has been addressed.

Museveni says currently, UPDF together with other security agencies have worked together to deter criminal elements.

Currently, Government has connected cameras in the small towns and cities, however several cases of crime especially murder and robberies have continued to occur.

Last week, armed robbers raided Cheap Hardware in Nansana Municipality, Wakiso district and killed two employees.

Security has also started the exercise of finger printing guns.