Botswana: Jwaneng Galaxy Dominates Awards Nominees

Gaborone — Jwaneng Galaxy are dominating the BTC Premiership 2018/19 awards nominees.

Out of the six categories, Galaxy are leading the pack with five nominees across all awards.

Their talisman, Thero Setsile has been shortlisted in three categories.

Setsile has been pitted against, Township Rollers' Joel Mogorosi and teammate, Ezekiel Morake in the most prestigious award; Player of the Season.

Mogorosi was instrumental in leading Rollers to their 16th Premier League trophy while Setsile's 17 goals in this past season secured Galaxy a runners' position and automatic Green Boat award for the national team striker.

As the last man of defense, Morake's heroics between the posts helped Galaxy to concede only 17 goals in the season.

Setsile, who is also a hot favourite to win Players' Player of the Season award, has been nominated alongside Rollers' midfielder, Mothusi Cooper and Gofaone Mabaya from Orapa United.

Galaxy's coach, Miguel da Costa has been shortlisted in the Coach of the Season alongside Mike Sithole of Police XI and Louis Setshwane of BDF XI.

During his maiden season as the head coach of the Jwaneng-based outfit and leading them to their back-to-back Mascom Top 8 honours, da Costa has transformed the Galaxy to be a force to reckon with in the local football circles.

BDF XI's shot-stopper, Tumiso Mashakola will go face to face with Lesego Basekeng of Police XI and Galaxy's Morake in the Goalkeeper of the Season.

Youngsters, Kago Monyake of Township Rollers, Baokeditswe Talane of Extension Gunners and Bakang Leshona of Mochudi Centre Chiefs will battle it out for the Young Player of the Season award.

The awards ceremony will be held at a date and venue to be communicated in due course.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>