Botswana: National Road Cycling Championships for Lobatse

Gaborone — The 2019 Botswana National Road Cycling Championships will be held in Lobatse on June 9.

The cycling championships follow a successful Individual Time Trials, which were also held in Lobatse recently, with Abeng Malete and Gobona Mantle winning the male elite and female elite titles respectively.

Botswana Cycling Association (BCA) public relations officer, Kagiso Potongwane said they were delighted to host the race in Lobatse.

He said the national championships were a platform for BCA to identify new talent as well as to monitor riders performance.

"In promoting cycling, it is good to host events in different areas to appeal to different people," noted Potongwane adding that they chose Lobatse also because of its hilly terrain.

The route, he indicated was a loop of 19.5km for both male and female and the different categories do different number of laps.

Although they would have wished to add other events to enhance the flair of the cycling event, Potongwane said due to financial constraints they were unable to so.

Rather, he said they would only focus on National Road Championships.

Meanwhile, the Mountain Biking Championships are also slated for June.

<i>Source : DailyNews Online</i>