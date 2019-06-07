Kenya: Prominent Somalia Scholar Arrested in Nairobi

A prominent Somalia scholar is being held by the Kenyan police for unknown reasons.

Close relatives said Dr Ibrahim Bursalid was picked up from his home in the Eastleigh estate, over some sources attributed to the the diplomatic spat between Kenya and Somalia.

The relatives were not immediately told the reason for his arrest.

Dr Bursalid is a renown author and speaker on diplomacy especially on horn of Africa relations.

Kenya and Somalia have been at loggerheads over since Somalia announced that it would be putting oil fields to auction.

The differences between the governments has seen citizens of the two countries have taken to online platforms to attack each other