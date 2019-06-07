Somalia: Govt Bans Waste Disposal Inside Aden Adde International Airport

A truck prepares to dump trash at Jazeera Beach, one of the most popular beaches in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu

The Somalia Government has banned the treatment of waste at the Mogadishu International Airport Due to health concerns.

In a letter from the Office of the Prime Minister, the ban which takes effect immediately includes treatment, incineration and disposal of waste.

The notice read in part "following growing concern about the health and safety posed by waste disposal and management inside Aden Adde International Airport, the Federal Government of Somalia hereby notifies that it is banning all forms of treatment of waste within the precincts of the airport".

Mogadishu is a city of some 2 million people that produces an estimated 2,500 metric tons of garbage per day. And yet until very recently, it had not had a single designated trash disposal site or recycling plant. Instead, people dumped, and mostly continue to dump their trash in the streets, on the beaches or into the ocean itself.

To combat the problem, the Somali government officially announced the allocation of two sites for waste landfill in late December. One site is in Mogadishu's northern district of Huriwa, the other in the Wadajir district in the city's southern suburbs.

But observers say more action is needed. There are currently no laws that ban trash dumping in the capital, and the issue is barely on the radar of police and city officials, whose first priority is maintaining safety in a city where al-Shabab militants launch frequent terrorist attacks.