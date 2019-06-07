Sudan: SPLM-N Holds Sudan's Junta Responsible for the Health of Its Deputy Head

Khartoum — The Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North under the leadership of Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) has strongly condemned the arrest of its deputy head, Yasir Arman, in Khartoum on Wednesday.

Agar, chairman of the movement and deputy chairman of the Sudan Call (a coalition of armed movements, opposition parties, and civil society organisations), reported in a statement on Wednesday that a joint force of Rapid Support Forces militiamen and security officers raided the building where the SPLM-N delegation was staying. They beat Arman severely and took him to an unknown destination.

Arman, who arrived in Khartoum along with SPLM-N Agar secretary-general Ismail Khamis on May 26, was not subjected to any harassment on his arrival at Khartoum airport, in spite of a death penalty hanging over his head. He was condemned to death in absentia by the Al Bashir regime. The present military junta refused to cancel the sentence.

The stated goal of his visit was "to go to Khartoum, reach a just peace, linking between peace, democracy, and citizenship without discrimination and social justice".

Agar called the arrest of Arman as "irresponsible" and holds "the junta, its affiliates, the security and intelligence service, and the Rapid Support Forces militia, which are all remnants of the former regime, responsible for the safety of comrade Yasir Arman".

The SPLM-N head called on the international and regional community to intervene, and pressure for the immediate release of Arman and all other political detainees.

In separate statements, a number of opposition parties, civil society organisations, and other armed movements all condemned Arman's arrest.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about ongoing protests to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.