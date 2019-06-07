Liberia: Weah Warns

Liberian president, George Weah Thursday warned Liberians that insult him to desist or they will face the consequences of the law.

"If you think you can insult this president and walk in the street freely, it will not happen. And I defile you," he said.

He made the statement when he dedicated the newly constructed Duport Road Market in Paynesville.

"If you have your views, you can express it. But any insult, that citizen, will be dealt with under the law of this country. It can be whoever," he said it without calling anyone by name.

"So, I advises all citizens to be cautious; you have your freedom of speech and that goes with responsibility. I am the one of the persons that signed the law of the freedom of speech.

If you have your grievances, you can do it in an honorable way.

In recent times, some talk show host and some Liberians have been insulting the president. There has been no comment made.

Commending on the pending demonstration on June 7, he assured all Liberians of government's protection. He called on everyone to promote peace. "If you want to promote peace, we should work together. We want peace. Liberia will not go back into war," he said.

"I you want to save Liberia, you need to join me to safe the sate by carrying out developments. You voted for me and gave me over 61 percent. But those who received less votes are those that want to protest. You need to be strong. Our government will protect the protestors. Let the children go to school, let the market women go to the market," he added.