Ghana: Govt Presents 109 Multipurpose Vehicles to Ghana Police

Government of Ghana on Thursday, June 6, 2019, presented 109 vehicles to the Ghana Police Service at the Police headquarters in Accra.

The vehicles comprise 16 buses, five towing trucks, four water tanks, 50 Toyota Hilux pickups, five ambulances, 10 Toyota V8s and 19 Toyota troopers.

This is the 4th of such presentation since the assumption into office of H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017. In all a total of 481 vehicles have been procured for the Ghana Police Service by the government.

Presenting the buses, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia indicated that in line with President Akufo-Addo's commitment to resourcing the Ghana Police Service to improve on its services, the vehicles are to augment their fleet and also forms part of government's moves to equip security agencies with logistics and resources needed to effectively and efficiently discharge their duties.

"Upon coming into office, we were quite frankly surprised about the level of logistical challenges that the Police Service was facing in terms of logistics and equipment," he said.

He added: "This is why the President made it a point that we should do everything possible to make sure that the necessary logistics in terms of vehicles, equipment, ammunition and so on are provided in an adequate measure."

"It is for this reason that you are seeing this major ramp up of provision of vehicles to the Ghana Police Service. The vehicles are expected to enhance mobility as well as the operational capabilities of the Ghana Police service," Dr. Bawumia said.

He also charged them to ensure that the vehicles are used effectively and for the purposes for which they are intended.

The Vice President assured the police that government has procured additional 109 vehicles which will arrive in the country very soon.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, who was present applauded the government for its tremendous efforts to logistically and financially resource the police service to ensure law and order are maintained in Ghana.

Present were; Minister for Interior, Hon. Ambrose Dery (MP), the Police Management Board (POMAB) and personnel of the police service.