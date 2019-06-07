Namibia: Volleyball First Round Completed

THE Central Volleyball Association (CVA), which comprises all Khomas region teams, wrapped up its first round ties in the Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation's (NVF) League. The fixtures took place on at the Israel Patrick Iyambo Police College in Windhoek last weekend.

As it stands, Khomas NamPol Volleyball Club (KNVC) lead in both the men and women's divisions, followed by the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) teams who occupy the second spots in both divisions as well.

Nakagreen and Spartan Volleyball Clubs kicked off the action in the men's division. Spartans drew first blood, defeating Nakagreen 25-21 to take the lead in the first set. Spartans, in search of their first win, went on a charge and applied pressure on Nakagreen. Nakagreen, however, had other ideas and recovered from their first set loss to win the match 3-1 (21-25, 25-22, 25-1, 25-19.)

In the next encounter, City of Windhoek (CoW) and Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust), battled it out for bragging rights. The match was a nail-biting affair between the two clubs, with CoW taking a 2-0 lead after winning the first two sets 25-16, 25-18.

Nust made a fine recovery to win the third and fourth sets, 25-22, 28-26, but CoW finished stronger to win the final set 15-2.

The match between Revivals and Happydu in the Women's Division was also a close affair with Happydu winning the first two sets 25-20, 25-22, while Revivals won the next two 25-21, 25-22.

Happydu, however won the final set 15-13 to win the match 3-2.

In the Men's Division, Nampower beat Happydu 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-19), while Khomas Nampol also beat Spartans 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-8).

The much anticipated game between the NDF and Revivals in the women's division, did not take place with Revivals collecting three points due to NDF's absence.

The final match of the day in the women's division was keenly contested between Khomas Nampol and Happydu, with the former winning in four sets 25-21, 25-13, 24-26, 25-22.

The president of the Namibia Volleyball Federation, Hillary Imbuwa expressed her gratitude to league sponsors, Bank Windhoek.

"The first round was entertaining for both players and supporters alike. We look forward to the second round and want to thank our sponsor Bank Windhoek for making this possible," she said.

"Bank Windhoek is proud to be part of this exciting league with its activity all over the country. We want to thank the organisers for our longstanding relationship and their commitment to the development of volleyball throughout Namibia," said Andre le Roux of Bank Windhoek.

The Bank Windhoek NVF League comprises male and female divisions and six associations in 11 of Namibia's 14 regions, namely Zambezi, Kavango East and West, Ohangwena, Oshana, Omusati, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, Erongo, Khomas and Kunene. Besides the Central Volleyball Association, the other five regional associations are expected to conclude their first rounds fixtures this month.