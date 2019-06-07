Sudan: Ministry of Health - 61 Deaths in Khartoum and Other States in Recent Events

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health announced that the total number of deaths in the recent events in the sit-in and its consequences amounted to 61 deaths in Khartoum and the states, pointing to the exaggeration of the numbers by some media, calling for sticking to accuracy in the transfer of information.

At the regular news forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Thursday, the Undersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Suleiman Abdul-Jabar said that the Ministry of Health obtains the tools to know the facts related to deaths in Khartoum and other states, explaining that all the bodies of the deceased persons in Khartoum State were transferred to three sites only, which were the morgues of Omdurman Hospital and the Academic Hospital in Khartoum and the morgue of Bashayer Hospital.

He pointed out that the bodies that reached these sites from the first day of the events until now were (61) related to the events, in addition to (22) unrelated to the sit-in events such as traffic accidents, stabbing and drowning in the Nile.

He said that the total number is 61 deaths due to the storming of the sit-in and the repercussions that followed, including six cases of the age of less than 18 years and the case of one woman at the age of 40s, three persons belonging to the regular forces, noting that there were 43 bodies have been identified.

The Health Ministry's Undersecretary explained that he is conducting a daily field tour to the morgues to receive reports from the real sources.