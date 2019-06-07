Sudan: Protests Against Khartoum Massacre Continue Across Sudan

Khartoum / Darfur — On Wednesday, after Eid prayers, demonstrations broke out in a number of districts in the capital Khartoum and the cities of the various states, including Wad Madani, Nyala and El Obeid, condemning the massacre at the sit-in in Khartoum, and demanding the handover of power to a civilian government.

The residents of Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North went out in mass demonstrations that swept the main roads.

The demonstrators chanted slogans denouncing the military junta, demanding its fall and hand over power to civilians closing most of the main roads and branch in the yards.

'Khartoum a ghost town'

The capital Khartoum has turned into a ghost town whose streets are closed where the sound of bullets is heard amid lack of means of transport despite Eid.

Shots fired

On Wednesday, residents of Burri and Khartoum 3 in Khartoum, Kober in Khartoum North, and El Morada in Omdurman heard heavy firing sounds early in the morning without being able to identify the reasons.

In eastern Sudan, hundreds of residents demonstrated in Khashm El Girba in Kassala state after prayers demanding the perpetrators be brought to justice and hand over power to civilians.

Darfur

On Wednesday, demonstrations broke out in Zalingei in Central Darfur, El Geneina in West Darfur, and Nyala in South Darfur after the Eid prayer.

The residents of Nyala went out marched in protest after the Eid prayer for many hours.

Witnesses said that the security forces fired tear gas and live bullets at the demonstrators.

The worshipers in El Geneina in West Darfur went out in mass demonstrations after the Eid prayer and chanted slogans demanding civil rule.

They shouted "freedom, peace, justice" and "a civil government is the people's choice".

