South Africa: Phalaborwa Residents on Alert After 14 Lions Escape Kruger Park

Cape Town — Residents of Phalaborwa have been warned to be on the alert after 14 lions escaped from the Kruger National Park on Thursday, News24 reports.

The Limpopo government confirmed in a tweet that the lions were seen near the Phalaborwa Foskor Mine and urged the public to exercise caution.

"It is suspected that the lions escaped from Kruger National Park. The Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism (LEDET) has allocated field rangers to closely monitor the pride's movement," LEDET said.

"A meeting held between LEDET, The Kruger National Park and Greater Balule concluded that the lions are to be captured and released back at Kruger National Park. Employees at Foskor Mine and members of the public are hereby advised to be alert at all times."