South Africa: Claims and Counter-Claims Mount Over Cape Town Killing of Rwandan Dissident

As Rwandan dissident Camir Nkurunziza's widow and children prepare to bury him in Cape Town, questions about the circumstances of his botched hijacking still grow. While the South African police have all but gone to ground, the Rwandan government is releasing blasts of information to distance itself as far as possible from his murder.

Just over a week after he was shot dead in an alleged botched hijacking, Rwandan dissident and Uber driver Camir (also spelt Camille) Nkurunziza is set to be buried.

Police have so far not released much detail around his death, but it was reported that there was an exchange of gunfire between the hijackers and the police and that Nkurunziza might have died as a result of that. Another man died with him in the car, 34-year-old South African Thabo Majeke.

Two South African suspects aged 28 and 41 were arrested and a case was opened in Goodwood. They were due to appear in court on Monday 3 June but it is not clear if this happened. A court appearance is scheduled for next Monday, 10 June 2019, and the suspects remain in custody.

Police have ignored queries about their identity and referred all questions to...