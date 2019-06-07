Africa: Players Set for Victory

A total of 24 teams will vying for the trophy in the tournament that kicks off on June 7, 2019.

The eighth edition of the FIFA Women World Cup kicks off on June 7, 2019 at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France. This will be the first time France is hosting the Women's World Cup. A total of 24 women's teams from the world will take part in the competition. For four weeks, the world will be watching to see which team will be able to make the difference this year.

Favourites

The US Women's team are tipped the most favourites having won the competition three times. From all indications, they will be looking forward to retain the trophy they won in 2015 and to remain the world's greatest team. Hosts France, are equally favourites to win the competition. They have never gone beyond the semi-finals of the World Cup but, it is likely they could follow the footsteps of their male counterparts on home soil. They will face the US women's team in the quarterfinal if the qualify from the group stages. Germany is also a threat. The Germans were knocked out in the semi-finals in 2015 and in the quarter-finals of the European championship in 2017 but remained world number two.

Outsiders

England, who won the SheBelieves Cup for the first time in March, are among the favourites having finished third at the World Cup in 2015. They are ranked third in the world and beat Japan and Brazil in America earlier this year. Japan have some chances of winning the competition after they finish as runners-up to the US women's team in Canada in the 2015 edition. The Netherlands' women's team are also priced to win the 2019 World Cup, a year after their male counterparts failed to even qualify for the 2018 tournament. They have yet, however, to fully make their mark in the World Cup, with their best finish in the tournament coming in the round of 16 in 2015.

Underdogs

The 1995 champions will make their eighth consecutive appearance in the World Cup finals this summer, though Lyon star and Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg is not expected to feature for her national side after retiring from the team in 2017 following frustrations with the manner that women's football was treated in Norway. Brazil are underdogs as well to win the tournament following their runners-up finish in the 2007 World Cup, and topped their qualification group with four straight wins ahead of rivals Argentina. Sweden also have chances of lift the World Cup after topping their qualification group with seven straight wins and just one draw.