Cameroon: Cycling Tour of Cameroon - Kamzong Abossolo Maintains Lead

The fifth lap of the competition took place yesterday June 6, 2019 along the Kribi-Douala highway over a distance of 175.7km.

Clovis Kamzong Abossolo has maintained the yellow jersey in the ongoing sixth edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon. This was the outcome of the fifth lap of the competition that took place yesterday June 6, 2019 along the Kribi-Douala highway; a distance of 175.7km. The race kicked off at 10:00 a.m. with 47 cyclists on the start list.

The weather was dull following a heavy down pour the previous night. The cyclists rode past towns and villages along the highway amidst cheers and applause from the local populations. It was a difficult race and the longest in the competition. They were riding on a speed of 41.75km/ph. In the first sprint at Elogbatindi (63km) from takeoff, three cyclistsSabbahi Lahcen (Morocco), Tella Artuce (SNH Velo Club) and Uwizeyimana were able to break away from the group and were leading.

The situation changed in the second sprint in Edea (107.6km) with Cissé Issiaka (Cote d'Ivoire), Tella Artuce (SNH Velo Club) and Sanogo Abu (Cote d'Ivoire) taking the lead. At the end of the competition Stephan Bakker from Holland Regional Global Cycling Team finished first in 4h12'30". He was closely followed by Sabbahi Lachen (Morocco) 4h12'30" and Kamzong Abossolo Clovis (SNH Velo Club) 4h12'30". In the general classification Kamzong Abossolo emerges overall winner of the competition with a total time of 18h53'04". Bdadou Youssef (Morocco) is second with 18h53'19" and Mahdar Martin (Slovakia) is third with 18h53'27".

As at now, Kamzong Abossolo is 15" ahead of the second cyclist and 23" ahead of the third. The white jersey for the best youth went to 19-year-old Bdadou Youssef (Morocco). He equally won the doted jersey for the best climber of the competition. The green jersey on the classification went to Stephan Baker (Global Cycling). The award ceremony was watched by authorities of the Littoral Region and other invitees. The sixth lap will be a closed circuit in the city of Douala today, Friday, June 7, 2019.