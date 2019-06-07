Cameroon: Restoring Peace in NW, SW - Defence Minister Evaluates Progress

Minister Joseph Beti Assomo visited soldiers and held a meeting with high-ranking officers on duty in Bamenda on June 06, 2019.

Troops deployed to restore peace and protect Cameroon's national integrity threatened by separatist militias in the North West and South West Regions are on good form and spirit, determined to hold their position till their mission is achieved, according to observations made by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo. The Minister made the remark on June 6 during a stopover at the base of the Rapid Intervention Battalion in Bamenda, North West Region, where he was on a mission to evaluate the progress made so far by the defence forces.

He paid a visit to the health unit of the base hosting a couple of soldiers who sustained injuries in confrontations with armed groups. While addressing the injured soldiers, military officials and the medical team of the unit, the Minister noted with glee that the centre is well equipped and adequately staffed to the extent that some wounded soldiers are transferred from Douala to be taken care of in their unit. He applauded their commitment and bravery demonstra ted on the battle field, reassured them of total support from the government and pledged that those who happen to be incapacitated in combat will not be abandoned. The Minister noted that though it would be an undesirable incident, it is necessary to have it in mind that such things are not unlikely to happen on the field. "We would find positions in the defence forces where you would be able to serve," he promised them reassuringly.

Minister Joseph Beti Assomo equally transmitted to the soldiers, a message of encouragement and wishes of good health and speedy recovery from the Head of State, President Paul Biya, Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces. He informed them that he will give feedback to the President to let him have a picture of the situation in the region.

Other wounded soldiers at 6th military health sector of the Second Military Region also received messages of encouragement and accolades from the Defence Minister. General Aghah Robinson hosted the general evaluation meeting with the Minister and his suite at the 5th Joint Military Region before leading them to the headquarters of the North West Gendarmerie Legion where weapons and munitions confiscated during raids on separatist fighters camps were presented. Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique guided the Minister and his delegation throughout their visit in the region.