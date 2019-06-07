Cameroon: Drug Abuse in Schools - Authorities Launch Manhunt for Traffickers

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, on June 6, 2019 met with administrative and security officials in Douala.

Just like elsewhere in the country, the situation of drug abuse amongst school children and the youth in the city of Douala and the rest of Littoral Region, is cause for great concern. This was one of the subjects discussed on June 6, 2019 in Douala when the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, met with Governor Ivaha Diboua Samuel Dieudonne, the Senior Divisional Officer for Wouri, Joseph Bertrand Mache, Divisional Officers from Wouri, and provincial military and security chiefs.

The Minister insisted that something be done to curb hard drug (Tramol, Tramadol, cocaine) trafficking in the region, adding that the consequences of their abuse on school children and youth were incalculable. He therefore ordered that everything be done to identify the sources of supply of these drugs so as to arrest the traffickers.

Paul Atanga Nji applauded the manner in which security is maintained in the region, saying everyone was involved in what he described as "popular defence." According to him, synergy of action by all stakeholders is needed to keep the peace. He congratulated the authorities on behalf of the Head of State, His Excellency President Paul Biya, for a job well done, reiterating that the collaboration of the public was important in maintaining security. The security situation in the Littoral Region is calm and everything is under control, he noted.

Nevertheless, he instructed the authorities to remain vigilant in case of any further threat to law and order. This is more so because those he described as "bad losers" are determined to disrupt public peace and order. At any rate, the authorities will continue to sensitise and educate the public on the need to maintain order, he added.

He warned that those who persisted in disrupting public peace risked finding themselves "in the country of had I known." The Minister later met with representatives of 44 commercial motorbike riders' unions, the Governor and Senior Divisional Officer for Wouri. He said the meeting was at the request of motorbike riders after the last one six months ago.

Participants evaluated what has been achieved, the challenges faced and what remains to be done. He commended motorbike riders in Douala for their responsible conduct during the October 7, 2018 presidential election, saying they have since refused to respect "irresponsible" calls for strike by losers of the vote.

It was disclosed that bike riders have begun implementing decisions reached at last year's meeting with Paul Atanga Nji, though they are encountering some challenges. He promised to study and find solutions to the problems raised by the bike riders. The Minister cautioned bike riders to be careful as