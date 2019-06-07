Ghana: Berekum Arsenal Want to Play Kotoko At Neutral Venue

Division One side, Berekum Arsenals have officially written to the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee (GFA-NC) concerning the match venue against Asante Kotoko in the quarter-finals of the Tier II Special Competition.

Berekum Arsenals claim that Asante Kotoko is been favoured in the ongoing competition after playing two games at home.

Consequently, the Berekum club has proposed to the GFA-NC that a neutral venue was named for the quarterfinal stage of the competition that seeks to produce a winner to represent Ghana at the next CAF Confederations Cup competition.

The club, in a letter to the FA proposed Bechem, Nsoatre or Dormaa as venues to be considered for the game.

The club urged that the Normalisation Committee chooses one of the venues for the match to be played; failure to adhere to their concern to result in a withdrawal.

On the other hand, Asante Kotoko has been silent on the issue as they also battle their own case against the Normalisation Committee on the same matter against Hearts of Oak in the semi-finals of the Special Competition.