Ghana: ﻿Guaranty Trust Bank Gets AOC Certificate

Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) Ghana Limited has been presented with an Attestation of Compliance (AoC) certificate for complying with the global Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCIDSS) to secure its cards and digital banking platforms.

The assessment and certification of the platforms were undertaken by global certification company, Sysnet Global Solutions.

In March last year, GT Bank became the first bank in West Africa to be endorsed by Sysnet after the Bank of Ghana (BOG) directed all banks and merchants operating within the country to acquire PCIDSS certification.

The certification is an affirmation of the bank's commitment to protect customers' data in strict compliance of data security standards set by the global payment card industry and the BOG's directive on cyber security and electronic payment channels.

Divisional Head of Enterprise Risk Management of the bank, Oscar Dadzie, who received the certificate in Accra, indicated that the attainment of the certification was testament of the bank's commitment to protecting customers from electronic fraud and related threats.

As a leading electronic and digital bank in the country, he said the bank has a responsibility to ensure that customers' data and transactions are safe and secured at all times.

"This re-affirmation and PCIDSS accreditation means that customers can transact using GT Bank cards and digital channels with utmost confidence and assurance that their data and transactions are protected," he stated.

The bank, Mr Dadzie said, has over the years introduced world class and secured digital platforms including its flagship bank *737#, GTWorld and payments collection platform, Myghpay which enable customers and the general public to transact anywhere and anytime without visiting a banking hall.