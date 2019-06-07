Ghana: Stallion Motors Launches New Vehicle

STALLION Motors Ghana Limited, distributers of Hyundai, Audi and Skoda vehicles in Ghana has released its latest brand of car known as Changan onto the market.

The Changan modes ready on the market in Ghana, all Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs), include the CS15, CS35, CS55, CS75 and CS95.

The cars, all automatic transmission, come with a five-year warranty or 100,000 kilometers of drive.

The all petrol-reliant vehicles are the product of China's fourth biggest car maker Changan Automobile (Group) Co. Ltd.

Brand Manager of Stallion Motors Ghana Limited, Manish Daryanani, at the press launch of the cars in Accra said the durability of the Changan brand was comparable to any other car on the market.

Mr Daryanani said Changan in China means 'Lasting safety' and that as the name connotes, the safety arrangements in the production of the Changan car brand was high.

He said the cars were produced with contemporary technology in mind including sensor, alarm systems and finger sensitive technologies.

Changan cars, Mr Daryanani noted were suitable for the African terrain and weather, expressing optimism that, "We are more confident that Changan vehicles are better suited for the African market."

The cars, Mr Daryanani said are accompanied by spare parts to cater for after sales services in case of any breakdown.

He said engineers with expertise in maintaining Changan cars were also on hand in the country to attend to any mechanical difficulty owners may encounter.

Dispelling perceptions that Chinese products were inferior, Mr Daryanani said the five-year warranty; uncommon in the automobile industry was given because of the confidence the manufacturer has in the Changan brand.