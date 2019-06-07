Ghana: Ga South Assembly Donates Food Items to Muslims

The Ga South Municipal Assembly has donated 250 bags of rice and 60 gallons of cooking oil to the Zongo Council of Muslim Chiefs, at Ayigbe town, in the Ga South District.

The donation is to support the end of this year Ramadan celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr festivities and to remember the venerable groups within the Muslim communities.

Presenting the items to the head of the council, Mr Joseph Narni Stephen, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE),of the Assembly said the donation had become an annual tradition and was aimed to show a good will and love towards the Muslims community, and the peaceful co-existence between the Christians and Muslims within the district.

He called on them to ensure that, the peace already existing was maintained for national development.

He urged them, to continue to pray for the nation's development and peace, and hoped that the donation would benefit all of them and would go a long way in uplifting their spiritual growth..

Receiving the items on behalf of the council, Chief Mikail Husseini Agosonarh III of Tuba, thanked the Assembly and promised to adhere to the advice given to them by the MCE.

He advised Muslims in the area to desist from creating insecurity by riding motor cycles dangerously on the streets during the celebrations, since their religion stands out for peace and tranquility.

He promised to distribute the items fairly, and ensured that the vulnerable people in the community also benefited.