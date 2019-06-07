Ghana: Nuhu to Miss Afcon With Injury

Black Stars debutant, Nuhu Musah, has left the Black Stars pre-tournament camp in Dubai with permission from the team to travel to Switzerland at the request of his club, St. Gallen.

This was after the player suffered an injury in Wednesday's training session.

This was contained in a statement by the Ghana Football Association.

Ghana is camping in the Gulf Region for three weeks ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The statement noted that Nuhu was granted the permission to return to the club after initial medical examination by the Black Stars medical team was conducted.

That, it said, will enable the player to receive further assessment of the injury.

He is accompanied by the team's Psychologists.

The player's absence will no doubt affect Appiah's resolve to select a formidable side that will rely on a solid defensive unit to win the AFCON for the fifth time.

The former WAFA defender has showed promise this season and was excellent in St. Gallen's campaign in the Swiss top flight.

That led to his maiden call up to the national team and had hoped to put up a good display to cement his position in the team.

The team remains hopeful Nuhu will recover to commence training but currently uncertain about his availability for the team at the AFCON.

Meanwhile, Assistant Coach of the Black Meteors, Michael Osei is confident the Black Stars will end the AFCON drought by winning the competition slated for Egypt from June 21.

But in achieving that feat, he has urged the public to end the spread of negativity around the Black Stars as the team, believing that is what will create a conducive environment to focus on the assignment.

Ghana is chasing a fifth elusive AFCON title after 37 years, but many football fans doubt if the current team can win the tournament in Egypt later this month.

"We are favourite for the AFCON. Ghanaians should say positive words to the Black Stars instead of the negative thoughts," Osei told New Mecury FM yesterday.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and the team are in Dubai for pre-AFCON training with the team expected to move to Egypt in a fortnight time.

The 23-man squad for the competition will be named on June 10.