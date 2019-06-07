Ghana: 24-Yr Old 200M National Record Broken

Sprinter Joseph Amoah has broken the national 200m record on the first day of the NCAA Division I Championships in Austin, Texas.

Amoah smashed the Ghana 200m national record with a Personal Best of 20.08 seconds (wind+2.0), breaking the 24 year old record set in 1995 by Emmanuel Tuffour.

Tuffour's record stood at 20.15 seconds (Altitude).

In the 100m, it was a close call for Amoah as he narrowly missed the auto-qualifier by 0.007 seconds but his Personal Best of 10.01 (wind +1.3) got him through to the finals and has qualified him for the Tokyo Olympics.

This is now Amoah's second qualification for the 2020 Olympics after he also qualified in the 200m event last month.

It's been a steady progress for the 22 year old Coppin State University junior who will now set his sights on the Leo Myles-Mills' 20-year old 100m national record when he takes to the track again today. -citisports