Ghana: Chereponi BECE Candidates Assured of Peaceful Atmosphere for Exams

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has assured that it has instituted all the necessary measures to ensure that candidates in the Chereponi District in the North-East Region are able to take part in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in an atmosphere of peace.

It has, therefore, called for support from stakeholders in the area to ensure that the future of the children was not jeopardised by any form of insecurity during the period of the examination.

"Management of the GES wishes to specifically assure all candidates and stakeholders within Chereponi that all the necessary steps have been taken to ensure maximum security and safety during the examinations," it said.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed in Accra by the Head of Public Relations Unit of the GES, Mrs Cassandra Twum-Ampofo, yesterday.

The statement also reminded candidates, heads of basic schools, directors of education and the general public in particular that this year's BECE would start on Monday, June 10 and end on Friday, June 14.

It congratulated all candidates, teachers, heads of basic schools, directors of education, parents and guardians as well as all stakeholders for the crucial roles they have played so far in preparing the candidates for the examination.

"All candidates and stakeholders are assured that management has worked very closely with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations throughout the country," it emphasised.

The statement also called on the candidates, invigilators and supervisors to appreciate the fact that the basis of success in life was honesty and hard work; as a result, they must eschew all forms of examination malpractices during the period of the examination.

"All cases of reported examination malpractices will swiftly be investigated and dealt with decisively. Candidates are requested to note the rules governing the conduct of the examinations and abide by them to ensure incident-free examinations," it added.

The statement concluded that unauthorised persons were to stay away from examination centres, stressing that, "We also encourage the security agencies to help deal decisively with all those who attempt to undermine the integrity of the exercise and to jeopardise the future of the candidates."