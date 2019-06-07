Ghana: ﻿Provide Requisite Facilities for Colleges of Education - Principal

The Principal of Wiawso College of Education, Dr Emmanuel Carsemer has stressed the need for the government to adequately resource colleges of education in preparation towards the admission of the free SHS students.

He said following the large number of students that would be coming out from the free SHS programme, it was imperative to provide the colleges with modern lecture halls, hostels, dormitories, staff bungalows as well as lecturers to effectively manage the numbers that would be admitted.

Dr Carsemer who made the call during the 12th congregation of the College at Sefwi Wiawso the capital of Western North Region lauded the government for implementing the free SHS programme.

In all 385 students graduated after completing a three-year Diploma programme in Basic Education in areas like, Science, Technical and Vocational Skills as well as Social Sciences.

The colourful ceremony was attended by dignitaries including, the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Chief Executive, Louis Owusu Agyapong, the President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi and the Sefwimanhene Katakyie Kwasi Bumangama.

The congregation was the first to be held since all colleges of education including WATICO were transformed to be degree awarding institutions.

Dr Carsemer commended the graduands for successfully going through the three-year Diploma course and stressed the need for each Ghanaian to have an entrepreneurial skill.

He also appealed to the government to help complete the GETFUND projects which were abandoned on campus so as to provide enough structures for the college.

The Director of the Institute of Education at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Professor Frederick Ocansey, who conferred the Diploma on the graduands, urged them to shun practices that dented the image of the teaching profession but rather use the knowledge acquired to promote quality education at the basic level, which was the foundation.

He congratulated the graduands for coming out successfully after the strains and stresses on campus including the industrial actions by their tutors.

The General Manager of Angel TV, Mrs Salomey Amoakowaa, who was the Guest Speaker, advised the graduands to exhibit professional competence wherever they would be posted to serve.

She pointed out that there would be a lot of challenges outside and urged them to brand themselves very well to stand out to surmount the competitive challenges.

GNA