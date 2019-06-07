Ghana: YPG Gives to Orphanage

Dodowa — The Young People Guilders (YPG) of the Victory Presbyterian Church, Kwashiebu has donated assorted relief items to the Rising Star Orphanage Home at Dodowa in the Eastern Region.

The items which cost GH¢ 4,200.00 were made up of boxes of drinks, cartons of milk, cartons of milo, bags of sugar, packs of biscuits, cartons of lactogen,, boxes of indomie, 10 bags of sachet water and gallon of oil.

The rest are bags of gari, beans, two bags of maize, two bucket of detergent and boxes of bathing and washing soap.

Presenting the items, Mrs. Antoinette OheneAtitse, President of the YPG said, the items were purchased with support from elders of the church, in fulfilment of the Bible, and believed the items would help improve the lives of the little children in the orphanage home who have no parents to provide their needs.

Mrs Atitse added that the YPG ministry of the church was motivated by the preaching to do good to all manner of person, and assured the ministry's commitment to continue putting smiles on the face of the needy to help win more souls for Jesus Christ.

Receiving the items on behalf of the children, the Founder of Raising Star Orphanage Home, Madam Victory Sampson expressed her profound gratitude to the YPG for their kind gesture, adding that overcrowding was one major challenge that her outfit was faced with, and appealed to the government, corporate bodies and philanthropists to support them with housing facilities.