Somalia 'Presidential Candidate', Three Kenyans Linked to Terrorism

A man alleged to be a Somali Presidential candidate and three Kenyan nationals were detained on Thursday under suspicion of terror related offences in Nairobi.

Ibrahim Kassim Farah, Mohamud Mohamed Bashir, Ali Abdi Mohamed and Hussein Hassan Muhammud were arrested on Wednesday in Muguga area in Kiambu.

brahim Kassim was arrested at his house in South C by Anti-Terrorism Police Unit following a tip-off.

The four suspects appeared before Principal magistrate Peter Okoo at the Milimani Law Courts.

He directed that they be detained for four days to enable detectives from ATPU complete their investigations as was requested.

Detectives revealed that the four were engaging in unclear dealings with regards to the Somali general elections in order to benefit with other associates who are yet to be apprehended.

Ibrahim Farah was allegedly in possession of a Djibouti passport, electoral commission forms, 4 mobile phones, an alien certificate and coloured copies of two Kenyan identity cards.