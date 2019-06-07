Nigeria: Buhari, State Governors in Closed-Door Meeting

A meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari, governors of the 36 states and security chiefs is underway at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The meeting, attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of State, Abba Kyari, is expected to discuss the security situation in the country.

Governors in attendance are those of Adamawa, Borno, Taraba, Kebbi, Delta, Sokoto, Imo, Ebonyi, Kogi, Yobe, Gombe, Ekiti, Lagos, Jigawa, Bauchi, Kano and Niger.

Others are Anambra, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Osun, Rivers, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Zamfara, Kwara, Ondo, Bayelsa and Enugu governors.

The immediate past governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, is also at the meeting.

The security chiefs include the Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Abubakar Sadique.

Others are National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Director General of Department for State Service (DSS) Yusuf Bichi.