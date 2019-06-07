Tanzania: Control On Random Milk Imports Pays Off

CONTROL on indiscriminate imports of milk has started paying off, with 15 dairy industries capable of processing 90,400 litres of milk having been established in the 2018/19 fiscal year.

Livestock and Fisheries Minister, Luhaga Mpina had launched a countrywide crackdown-Nzagamba-on rampant importation of milk.

The move is expected to expand the market for the raw milk from the country's farmers and open up new job opportunities to citizens, generating more revenues to the government.

The operation aimed at safeguarding local producers, protecting jobs for Tanzanians and increasing government revenues.

Many potential investors were reportedly scared of investing in the domestic dairy industries due to the flooding of milky products, mostly smuggled, into the market.

The products not only were imported without permits from the responsible authorities but also lacked quality.

According to Tanzania Dairy Board (TDB) acting Registrar, Dr Sophia Mlote, the 15 established industries with their daily production capacity in brackets are Galaxy Foods and Beverage (75,000 litres), Machame Dairy Products (400 litres) and Bayana Milk (100 litres).

Others are Dar es Salaam Zoo Farm Milk Fresh (6,000 litres), Gonza Milk (700 litres), Mzeituni Business (500 litres), Katavi Dairy Milk Supplier and Nronga Dairy (3,000 litres).

In the list also are Sebadon Milk (500 litres), Mazimbu Cheese (500 litres), Gema Milk (300 litres), Taishi Milk (1,000 litres), Singida M

ilk (500 litres), Neema Brands (1,000 litres) and Bidernan Dairy (500 litres).

Galaxy Food General Manager, Irfhan Virjeeof, whose firm produces Kilimanjaro Fresh, thanked the government for its bold move to control the indiscriminate importation.

He explained that before the government's decision to control the importation it was hard to establish the dairy industry because the market was flooded with illegally imported milky products.

The illegally imported milk products escape inspection and evade tax, leading to unfair competition in the market and the domestic producers being the hard hit victims.

Some Members of Parliament (MPs), debating the budget proposals for the livestock and fisheries ministry, which was recently tabled in the house, commended the government's decision to control milk imports in favour of the domestic industries.

The legislators urged the government to sustain the efforts to boost the country's economy through the dairy products.

"I commend the ministry for its decision, which will enable growth of the local industries.

I have seen that our milk products now start getting market. Let's support local producers," Simanjiro lawmaker James Ole Millya stated.

Mr Mpina assured investors with intention to invest in dairy industries to seriously invest, saying there is nobody who is capable of tampering with the milk market.