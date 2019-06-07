Tanzania: Power Outage in Dodoma Sunday

TANZANIA Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco), says that there will be electricity service disruptions in 33kv electricity line in Dodoma City on Sunday, between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm.

In a statement issued by its Communication Unit here yesterday, Tanesco said the outage was to facilitate replacement of a burnt electricity post in the Government City, at Mtumba suburb.

"Tanesco apologizes to its customers for the inconvenience and it reaffirms its commitment to continuous improvement in the quality and reliability of its service," read part of the statement which was signed by acting Dodoma Regional Manager for Tanesco, Engineer Peter Mbwambo.

Areas to be affected include Government City, Ihumwa TPDF flats, Chamwino State House and some areas in Chamwino District.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Dr Medard Kalemani, has said Tanesco should immediately open offices in rural areas that have received electricity, to enable the households get connected to the service.

"The households should immediately start making payments for electricity connection after seeing electric pylons in the villages," said the minister during his recent tour to inspect power infrastructure in Buigiri Ward in Chamwino District.

Dr Kalemani said the government set 27,000/-as the electricity service connection fee for rural residents in order to cover all villagers, saying the households can start paying in installments.

He expressed dismay over the growing trend of some people in rural areas to sabotage electricity infrastructure, stressing that every member of the public should play a role in safeguarding the electricity infrastructure.