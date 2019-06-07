Tanzania: Housing Project Helps Over 1,800

OVER 1,800 people in Mwanza Region have improved their residential houses through a program that seeks to promote adequate housing for women and young people.

Funded by the We Effect, an organisation headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, through the Mwanza Rural Housing Program (MRHP), the project worth 1.6bn/- has facilitated the construction of 372 houses in Ilemela Municipality and 1,470 in Misungwi District since 2014.

In an interview in Misungwi District on Wednesday, the We Effect Gender Equality Programme Manager, Ms Faith Mutuku, said the program targets to provide education and capacity building support for people to improve their livelihood through decent houses.

Previously, she said, many of the improved houses were roofed by grass, but under the project, iron sheets are being used.

Apart from modern and stable roofing, Ms Mutuku said improved housing had also improved water and sanitation while a substantial number of people in both districts have constructed new houses as well as initiating small scale water projects.

"In Tanzania, we have set up this project in Mwanza and Dar es Salaam where we target to reach many beneficiaries in the next three years, before it climaxes in 2022," she said.

Ms Mutuku was of the view that Tanzania needs to establish a community fund for settlement which was crucial for ensuring that people in poorly planned areas have access to improved livelihood and housing in particular.

The Misungwi workshop was organised to empower participants on the gender approaches to a number of social challenges, including overcoming poor settlement related problems, income poverty and climate change.

It was attended by representatives from organizations that included the Tanzania Women Lawyers Association (TAWLA), and Tanzania Home Economics Association (TAHEA).

The TAHEA Human Settlement Program Manager, Mr Mussa Masongo, urged the government to allocate adequate funds for land use and human settlement planning.