West Africa Sends 20 'Protest' Observers to Monitor June 7 Protest

Monrovia — The Monrovia office of the West Africa regional bloc has disclosed to FrontPageAfrica that 20 observers have flown in to monitor the planned June 7 "peaceful protest" being organized by a group of Liberians on the banner, "Council of Patriots."

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica, ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Babatunde Olanrewaju Ajisomo, disclosed that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) monitors are going to be stationed at Vamoma Airfield Junction, the main Redlight Market, Old Road, Logan Town, Clara Town, etc.

According to a Cameroonian news outlet, journalducameroun.com -- the arrival of the 20 Observers to monitor the June 7 protest was disclosed by the Special Assistant to the ECOWAS Ambassador accredited to Liberia, Mr. Lola Osunlalu.

Osunlalu said some of the Observers are Liberians and the rest were picked from other ECOWAS member states to ensure strict adherence to the rule of law by both the Government of Liberia and COP.

He assured Liberians that the protest will be peaceful, pointing out that both COP and the government have promised ECOWAS, the United Nations and African Union that the protest will be civil, and that President George Manneh Weah has also assured international and regional partners and foreign missions of providing security for protesters and the rest of the country.

He stressed that Liberia has come a long way in keeping the peace and stability, and that nobody will want to see the ugly past resurfacing in the country.

He urged the protesters to be peaceful by following the laws of the country in discharging their constitutional rights as provided by the 1986 Constitution. During elections in member state, the West African Regional Bloc usually sends out election monitors.