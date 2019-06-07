Liberia: LCC, AACC On Sustainable Peace, Leadership

The All African Conference of Churches (AACC) a Kenyan faith-based organization in collaboration with the Liberia Council of Churches have embarked on a three-day training under the theme; "Workshop on sustainable peace and leadership development."

Speaking at the opening of the workshop on Tuesday, June 4, in Monrovia, the head of the AACC, Rev. Dr. Arnold Temple says Africa has come a long way, but the Continent has lost its dignity disappointingly to bad politics, and national leaders have introduced exploitation in every sector of activities.

He notes that African leaders are deep into dictatorial and ethnicity form of leadership thereby, creating corridors for wars and conflicts.

Dr. Temple continues that despite the bad governance being experienced by many African countries, wars should remain something of the past, because they have never changed anything in the Continent.

Also speaking at the ceremony that brought together delegates from Kenya, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and host Liberia, AACC General Secretary, Rev. Dr. FidonMwombeki ponders why Africans would fight and kill one another and expect outsiders to make peace among brethrens.

He says it is unfortunate that African leaders are responsible for many of the unrests within the Continent saying, "I wonder what really wrong with us as Africans; we will be killing each other and want foreigners to come and bring peace among us as brethrens. The problem with Africa is our leaders."

Dr. Mwombeki recommends to President George Manneh Weah to make Liberia visa-freed to African nations, citing that the Republic of Benin is the only country in Africa where Africans do not need visa to enter.He notes that being a visa-freed state, Benin is now opening to international conferences and many African activities.

According to him, the Church remains the only moral guarantee transformation of the Continent for the betterment of Africans and the rest of the globe, stressing that the Church should build courage to speak against bad governance and bad policies that affect Africans daily.

Liberia Council of Churches President, Rev. Dr. Kortu Brown, notes that Liberia has played a very pivotal role in sustaining peace and stability. Rev. Brown continues the LCC is very appreciative for the AACC's choice of selecting Liberia to host such great workshop.He encourages actors on the political scene here to engage one another with an open mind in moving the country forward.

AACC is a continental ecumenical body that accounts for over 140 million Christians across Africa. It is the largest association of Protestant, Anglican, Orthodox and Indigenous churches in Africa as well as a member of the worldwide ecumenical network.

Besides, it is a fellowship of 193 members, comprising Churches, National Councils of Churches (NCCs), theological and lay training institutions and other Christian organizations in 42 African countries.By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor

-Editing by Jonathan Browne