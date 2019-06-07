Seychelles: President of Seychelles to Deliver Keynote Speech At Summit On Oceans in Ireland

The President of Seychelles will join other world leaders in Cork, Ireland for 'Our Ocean Wealth Summit' and the SeaFest -- the country's largest maritime festival -- this weekend, State House said on Thursday.

President Danny Faure will be a keynote speaker at the summit, which will take place from June 9-10.

'Our Ocean Wealth Summit' is Ireland's flagship event for the marine sector and will bring together Irish and international organisations working to create innovative, sustainable solutions with global impact that drive the blue economy.

This year's summit is acknowledging the role of islands under the theme 'Shared Voices from Small Island Nations.'

Ireland's SeaFest, which is also taking place in Cork this weekend, is a culmination of a weeklong celebration of Ireland's rich maritime heritage.

The head of state of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, will meet with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, during his visit.

From Ireland, Faure will travel to Washington D.C. in the United States to accept the National Geographic Society's prestigious 'Planetary Leadership Award.' The Seychelles' President together with former President James Michel have been nominated for the award which recognises world leaders who have successfully established globally significant protected areas.

During his visit to Washington D.C. Faure will also meet with high-level officials at the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation. Faure will then proceed to New York, where he will meet the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres.

Faure will be back in the office on Monday, June 17.