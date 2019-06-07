Seychelles: Norway Honours Seychelles' Honorary Consul for Work On Marine Security, Relations

King Harald of Norway has bestowed the title of the Order of Merit to Seychellois Chrystold Chetty, the honorary consul, in recognition of the work done to further relations between Seychelles and the northern European country.

According to a press statement from the Norwegian Consulate on Tuesday, the Knight Cross was presented to Chetty on Monday by the ambassador of Norway to the Seychelles, Elin Bergithe Rognlie, at the office of the Consulate in Seychelles.

At the presentation ceremony, Rognlie said, "Her Majesty the King has expressed deep recognition for the work of Mr Chetty in the furtherance of the good relations and cooperation between Norway and Seychelles, especially in the area of marine security, environment and business development since 2010."

The Norwegian Order of Merit was founded by King Olav V in 1985 and is conferred on foreigners and nationals as a reward for their outstanding service in the interest of Norway.

"It is really fabulous to receive the order, and I feel contented," Chetty told SNA via email on Thursday.

Chetty added that "As stated in the press release, the Royal Norwegian Government has recognised the professionalism with which I have contributed for the furtherance of cooperation between the Seychelles and Norway."

Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, established diplomatic ties in March 1983.

Rognlie also noted with admiration the achievement of Chetty in humanitarian work with the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement.

"I have been the chairman of the Finance Commission and member of the governing board of the International Federation of the Red Cross Red Crescent for 12 years," Chetty told SNA.

The other Seychellois who received a similar Order 18 years ago is Chetty's brother, Arnold Chetty, who was honorary consul from 1992 to 2009.

The Standing Commission acts as the trustee of the International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, which is the highest deliberative body of the Movement, meeting every four years. Between Conferences, the Standing Commission provides strategic guidance in the interest of all components of the Movement.