Liberia: EU Calls for Peaceful Protest

press release

The European Union (EU) Delegation in Liberia has called on the organizers of the June 7, Protest to be peaceful.

The EU in a statement issued Tuesday June 4, quotes Article 17 of the Liberian Constitution, which states that all persons, at all times, in an orderly and peaceable manner, shall have the right to assemble and to petition the Government for the redress of grievances. In the exercise of this right, a protest has been planned by some Liberian organizations on 7 June, 2019, to present several concerns to the Government.

The EU Delegation and EU Member States' in Missions in Monrovia emphasized the need to ensure that the planned June 7 protest unfolds peacefully.

The EU said Liberia has made great progress since the end of the civil conflict in 2003, in terms of peace, stability, democracy and security. "This progress was possible thanks to the sustained efforts of the Liberian people, who cherish and uphold their hard-won peace. The 7th of June can be yet another moment for Liberians to show to the world that they can express themselves and engage with one another in a free, respectful and peaceful way, and that peace and democracy are on an irreversible course in Liberia," the statement said.

The EU Delegation indicates that maintaining the peace and stability Liberia is now experiencing is everyone's responsibility: the citizens and the Government. We welcome that the Government has acknowledged the Constitutional right of Liberians to peaceful protest, and committed to ensuring their protection.

The EU Missions in Monrovia are aware and concerned about the difficult economic situation Liberia is going through and the hardship faced by the Liberian people. In order to address and resolve the challenges Liberia is facing, inclusive, regular and constructive dialogue is always the best avenue; a dialogue that enables Liberians to engage each other and work together to build the future of their country.

We recognize the valuable role played by the United Nations, the African Union, and the Economic Community of West African States in support of dialogue in Liberia, and fully back these efforts.

We are deeply committed to continuing to support Liberia's peacebuilding and development efforts. We will continue assisting Liberia in the implementation of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Development and Prosperity and in other critical areas.

The EU Missions in Monrovia express their confidence that the Liberian people will protect their country's peace and stability on and after the 7th of June and always.