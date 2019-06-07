West Africa: ECOWAS Observers to Monitor Protest

The Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) office in Monrovia discloses that the regional body will send about 20 observers to monitor the protest scheduled for Friday, June 07.

Speaking at the opening of a three-day workshop under the theme; 'On sustainable peace and leadership development' organized by the All Africa Conference of Churches in collaboration with the Liberia Council of Churches, the Special Assistant to ECOWAS Ambassador accredited here, Mr. Lola Osunlalu says a 20-member observation team is on its way to Liberia to closely monitor this week's protest.

Some of the observers will be Liberians but the rest will be picked from other member states to ensure that the rule of law is adhered to by both the Government of Liberia and protest organizers.

According to him, ECOWAS had earlier engaged the Council of Patriots, leaders of the protest for a roundtable discussion but it appears that the CoP has already made up its mind to take the streets come Friday so, the only option left with ECOWAS is to monitor and ensure it is peaceful.

Mr. Osunlalu adds that Liberians should rest assure the protest will be peaceful, noting that both leaders of CoP and the government have promised ECOWAS, the United Nations and the African Union that it will be civil and that President George Manneh Weah has also assured the international and regional partners and foreign missions of providing security for protesters and the rest of the country.

He stresses that Liberia as a nation has come a long way in keeping the peace and stability, and nobody will want to have the ugly past resurfacing in the current affairs of State.

He urges protesters to be peaceful by following the laws of the country in discharging their constitutional rights as provided in the 1986 Constitution of Liberia.

Also speaking at the global workshop, the Executive Director for Peace-building Liberia, Edward Mulbah recounts the Liberia lost about 250,000 lives from the 14 years of civil war, but still some of the reasons that took the country to wars still linger.

Mr. Mulbah explains that one of the major problems facing Africa is weak relationship between citizens and their governments. Urging that governments should foster stronger relationship and closely work with the people they govern in order to avoid issues that lead to conflict. By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor.