Liberia: EU Speaks On June 7 Protests

The European Union (EU) Delegation issues the following statement in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission in Monrovia (France, Germany, Ireland, Sweden and the UK):

Article 17 of the Liberian Constitution states that all persons, at all times, in an orderly and peaceable manner, shall have the right to assemble and to petition the Government for the redress of grievances.

In the exercise of this right, a protest has been planned by some Liberian organizations on 7 June, 2019, to present several concerns to the Government.

The EU Delegation and EU Member States' Missions in Monrovia emphasized the need to ensure that this protest unfolds peacefully.

EU in the statement said Liberia has made great progress since the end of the civil conflict in 2003, in terms of peace, stability, democracy and security.

"This progress was possible thanks to the sustained efforts of the Liberian people, who cherish and uphold their hard-won peace.

The 7th of June can be yet another moment for Liberians to show to the world that they can express themselves and engage with one another in a free, respectful and peaceful way, and that peace and democracy are on an irreversible course in Liberia," the statement noted.

Continuing, the statement said maintaining the peace and stability Liberia is now experiencing is everyone's responsibility: the citizens and the Government.

"We welcome that the Government has acknowledged the Constitutional right of Liberians to peaceful protest, and committed to ensuring their protection.

The EU Missions in Monrovia are aware and concerned about the difficult economic situation Liberia is going through and the hardship faced by the Liberian people.

In order to address and resolve the challenges Liberia is facing, inclusive, regular and constructive dialogue is always the best avenue; a dialogue that enables Liberians to engage each other and work together to build the future of their country," the statement noted.

The EU said it recognizes the valuable role played by the United Nations, the African Union, and the Economic Community of West African States in support of dialogue in Liberia, and fully back these efforts.

"We are deeply committed to continuing to support Liberia's peace building and development efforts.

We will continue assisting Liberia in the implementation of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Development and Prosperity and in other critical areas.

The EU Missions in Monrovia express their confidence that the Liberian people will protect their country's peace and stability on and after the 7th of June and always," the statement concluded.